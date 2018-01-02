Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) has been given a $12.00 price objective by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 190.56% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Inovio announced an amended agreement with ApolloBio (NEEQ: 430187) to develop and commercialize VGX-3100 for precancerous HPV (human papillomavirus) infections and dysplasias (cervical, vulvar, anal) in Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, potentially Korea too). Inovio will receive an upfront payment of $23M plus milestones and royalties. The deal is expected to close in 1Q18.””

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO ) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 2,106,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,356. The firm has a market cap of $372.92, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.75. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.19% and a negative net margin of 221.55%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/inovio-pharmaceuticals-ino-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-maxim-group.html.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.