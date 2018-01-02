InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic owned about 0.06% of InfraREIT worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 62,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 18.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 52.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after buying an additional 320,131 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 26,275.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Castleton Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 70.0% in the third quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 136,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 56,219 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 235,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. InfraREIT Inc has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $813.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. InfraREIT’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

HIFR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered InfraREIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered InfraREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of InfraREIT in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

InfraREIT Profile

InfraREIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) assets in Texas. It leases its T&D assets to Sharyland Utilities, L.P. Its assets are located in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo, the Permian Basin in and around Stanton, Central Texas around Brady, Northeast Texas in and around Celeste and South Texas near McAllen.

