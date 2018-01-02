Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $842.70, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Independence Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 40.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $852,000. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 178,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 38.6% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

