IHS (IHS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about IHS (NYSE:IHS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IHS earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.5799374981167 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

IHS (NYSE IHS) remained flat at $$117.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,050.00, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.96. IHS has a 12 month low of $92.59 and a 12 month high of $129.75.

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings.

