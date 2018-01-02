Ibstock (IBST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $269.80

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 269.80 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.53), with a volume of 781888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.53).

A number of research analysts have commented on IBST shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ibstock to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.54) to GBX 285 ($3.81) in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 299 ($4.00) to GBX 292 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.01) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ibstock to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.28) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 269.67 ($3.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,070.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of clay bricks and concrete products. The Company’s segments are the UK and the US. The Company’s principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete products and concrete rail products.

