Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. 7,305,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $15,738.58, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $199,844.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 43,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $603,655.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

