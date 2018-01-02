Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report sales of $17.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $13.25 million. Hudson Technologies posted sales of $7.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.02 million to $134.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $256.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $239.35 million to $267.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ HDSN) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,150. The company has a market cap of $261.49, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.02 Million” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/hudson-technologies-inc-hdsn-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-17-02-million.html.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.