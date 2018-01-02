Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Increased by Independence Trust CO

Independence Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 7.2% of Independence Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Independence Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,039,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $7,576,709.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,183.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD) opened at $189.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $133.05 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $221,323.47, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 238.88% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

