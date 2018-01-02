HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) SVP James M. Stump Sells 30,000 Shares

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP James M. Stump sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,536,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,367. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $9,090.00, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $163,000. GLG Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

