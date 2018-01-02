Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Forward View raised Hibbett Sports to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.59.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ HIBB) opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.96. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.94%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/hibbett-sports-hibb-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.