Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Swann

Stock analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 690,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,623. The company has a market cap of $1,161.64, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $19.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.89% and a negative return on equity of 385.11%. analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,767,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after buying an additional 221,362 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,685,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 754,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

