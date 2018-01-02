Heico (HEI) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Heico (NYSE:HEI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heico earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.1731693299597 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Heico (NYSE HEI) traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.58. 175,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,130.00, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. Heico has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $421.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Heico had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts expect that Heico will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Stephens set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Heico and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.78.

In other Heico news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.13 per share, with a total value of $100,187.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

