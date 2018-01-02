Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLF. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,606.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $109.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.81 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous None dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $50.00 price target on Heartland Financial USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

