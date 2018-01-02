Head-To-Head Review: Trivascular Technologies (TRIV) vs. Its Rivals

Trivascular Technologies (NASDAQ: TRIV) is one of 19 public companies in the “Medical Devices & Implants” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trivascular Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trivascular Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trivascular Technologies N/A N/A -2.04 Trivascular Technologies Competitors $1.67 billion $207.76 million 58.41

Trivascular Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trivascular Technologies. Trivascular Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trivascular Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivascular Technologies -143.61% -766.90% -66.97% Trivascular Technologies Competitors -100.90% -93.21% -29.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trivascular Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivascular Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Trivascular Technologies Competitors 115 734 1032 10 2.50

As a group, “Medical Devices & Implants” companies have a potential upside of 41.14%. Given Trivascular Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trivascular Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Trivascular Technologies peers beat Trivascular Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Trivascular Technologies

Trivascular Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company developing and commercializing technologies to advance minimally invasive treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The Ovation System, the Company’s solution for the treatment of AAA through minimally invasive endovascular aortic repair, or EVAR, is a stent graft platform, providing an alternative to conventional devices. It is designed to specifically address many of the limitations associated with conventional EVAR devices and expand the pool of patients eligible for EVAR. The Company is developing Ovation iX iliac limbs for use with both its Ovation Prime and its Ovation iX and Alto aortic bodies, which are in development. Trivascular is developing Ovation iX aortic bodies for use with both its Ovation Prime and its Ovation iX iliac limbs. The Company is developing an aortic body that together with the iliac limbs makes up the Ovation Alto stent graft.

