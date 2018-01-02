Head to Head Comparison: St. Joe (JOE) versus Its Peers

St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) is one of 66 public companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare St. Joe to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

St. Joe has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, St. Joe’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares St. Joe and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $95.70 million $15.89 million 55.00 St. Joe Competitors $438.08 million $33.80 million 1,117.06

St. Joe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than St. Joe. St. Joe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares St. Joe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 24.82% 3.71% 2.39% St. Joe Competitors -1.78% -0.95% 1.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of St. Joe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for St. Joe and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A St. Joe Competitors 154 359 787 9 2.50

As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 30.88%. Given St. Joe’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe St. Joe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company operates through five segments: residential real estate; commercial real estate; resorts and leisure; leasing operations, and forestry. Its residential real estate segment plans and develops primary residential and resort residential communities of various sizes on its existing land. Its commercial real estate segment plans, develops, manages and sells real estate. Resorts and leisure segment features a portfolio of vacation rentals and hotel operations, as well as golf courses, a beach club, marinas and other related resort amenities. Its leasing operations business includes its retail and commercial leasing. Its forestry segment focuses on the management of its timber holdings in Northwest Florida.

