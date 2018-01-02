Head to Head Comparison: PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) versus Its Competitors

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PTC Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 6.09, indicating that their average stock price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PTC Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 6 2 0 2.11 PTC Therapeutics Competitors 897 3298 11787 236 2.70

PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.67%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -75.64% -75.19% -31.76% PTC Therapeutics Competitors -5,189.81% -162.78% -35.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $82.71 million -$142.11 million -5.77 PTC Therapeutics Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 63.65

PTC Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics peers beat PTC Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation. Ataluren is in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy caused by a nonsense mutation (nmDMD) and cystic fibrosis caused by a nonsense mutation (nmCF). PTC596 is an orally active small molecule that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the function, activity and amount of BMI1. RG7916 is an investigational oral therapeutic, which is in two clinical studies: SUNFISH, a trial in childhood onset (Type II/III) spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients, and FIREFISH, a trial in infant onset (Type I) SMA patients.

