Head-To-Head Comparison: ANADIGICS (ANAD) versus Its Peers

ANADIGICS (NASDAQ: ANAD) is one of 27 public companies in the “Integrated Circuits” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ANADIGICS to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ANADIGICS alerts:

This table compares ANADIGICS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ANADIGICS N/A N/A -3.15 ANADIGICS Competitors $697.41 million $99.19 million 442.19

ANADIGICS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ANADIGICS. ANADIGICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ANADIGICS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANADIGICS -49.89% -97.40% -69.35% ANADIGICS Competitors -1.84% -9.61% -2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ANADIGICS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANADIGICS 0 0 0 0 N/A ANADIGICS Competitors 84 454 1004 60 2.65

As a group, “Integrated Circuits” companies have a potential upside of 16.92%. Given ANADIGICS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ANADIGICS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ANADIGICS competitors beat ANADIGICS on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

ANADIGICS Company Profile

ANADIGICS, Inc. is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of radio frequency (RF) semiconductor solutions for infrastructure and mobile communications and data transmission markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes line amplifiers, reverse path amplifiers, power amplifiers (PAs) and front-end integrated circuits (FEIC). The Company designs, develops, and manufactures RFIC’s primarily using GaAs compound semiconductor substrates with various process technologies, including metal semiconductor field effect transistor (MESFET), pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor (pHEMT) and heterojunction bipolar transistor (HBT). The Company’s InGaP-Plus technology, combines InGaP HBT and pHEMT processes on a single substrate and integrates the PA function and the RF active switch function on the same die. Additionally, the Company offers VCSEL process technology. The Company fabricates its ICs in its six-inch diameter GaAs wafer fabrication facility.

Receive News & Ratings for ANADIGICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANADIGICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.