Head to Head Analysis: Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) and IGATE (IGTE)

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ: HMNY) and IGATE (NASDAQ:IGTE) are both technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Helios and Matheson Analytics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Helios and Matheson Analytics and IGATE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios and Matheson Analytics 0 0 1 0 3.00 IGATE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helios and Matheson Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 245.78%. Given Helios and Matheson Analytics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helios and Matheson Analytics is more favorable than IGATE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helios and Matheson Analytics and IGATE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics -1,272.83% -2,850.78% -411.49% IGATE 11.84% 28.23% 10.83%

Risk and Volatility

Helios and Matheson Analytics has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGATE has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helios and Matheson Analytics and IGATE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics $6.76 million 15.24 -$7.38 million ($9.43) -0.77 IGATE N/A N/A N/A $0.25 192.00

IGATE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helios and Matheson Analytics. Helios and Matheson Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IGATE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IGATE beats Helios and Matheson Analytics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. is an information technology services company. The Company offers its clients a suite of services of predictive analytics with technology. The Company provides offerings in the areas of application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure and information management, and analytics services. The Company offers an integrated service of Big Data technology, analytics, domain knowledge in the areas of financial services and healthcare, including data visualization. The Company’s clients operate in a range of industries with a concentration in the banking, financial services, insurance and healthcare industries.

IGATE Company Profile

IGATE Corporation provides integrated technology and operations-based information technology solutions. The Company delivers a range of solutions and services across multiple domains and industries, including healthcare, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, banking, financial services, business administrative services, data management services, product and engineering solutions, retail, consumer packaged goods, communications, energy, utility, media and entertainment.. It is an integrated technology and operations (ITOPS) company. The Company’s services include application development, application maintenance, business intelligence and analytics, cloud services, engineering design services, enterprise application solutions, enterprise mobility, infrastructure management services, product and engineering solutions embedded systems, product verification and validation, verification and validation and business process outsourcing (BPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.