Hasu P. Shah Sells 14,500 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 457,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $727.34, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 423,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,820,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,697,000 after acquiring an additional 162,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 55,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,971,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,371,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 357,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

