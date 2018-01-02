HALMA (HLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HALMA (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HALMA (HLMAF) traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135. HALMA has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

HALMA Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

