Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,336.12, a PE ratio of -47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.33 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.88%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keri Crowell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $194,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,219 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 122.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,260,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,098,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 543,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

