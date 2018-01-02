GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc (VVV) opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.84. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,058.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Valvoline had a net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.91%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $93,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77 shares in the company, valued at $1,894.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $104,473.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, November 10th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

