GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 899.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 945,777 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.80. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 201.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

