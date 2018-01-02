Group Corp Softbank Purchases 2,102,152 Shares of Sprint Corp (S) Stock

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) major shareholder Group Corp Softbank bought 2,102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $12,444,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Corp Softbank also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 29th, Group Corp Softbank bought 4,243,452 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $25,206,104.88.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Group Corp Softbank bought 4,282,600 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $25,053,210.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Group Corp Softbank bought 2,563,780 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $14,587,908.20.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Group Corp Softbank bought 5,095,549 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $28,738,896.36.
- On Monday, December 18th, Group Corp Softbank bought 5,039,477 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,221,071.20.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Group Corp Softbank bought 3,231,117 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $18,352,744.56.
- On Monday, December 4th, Group Corp Softbank bought 1,045,040 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $6,259,789.60.
- On Thursday, November 30th, Group Corp Softbank bought 961,380 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,758,666.20.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Group Corp Softbank bought 2,633,814 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $15,750,207.72.
- On Monday, November 13th, Group Corp Softbank bought 3,203,661 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $19,606,405.32.
Shares of Sprint Corp (S) traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 12,795,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,544,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23,562.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 0.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 3.9% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 954,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the second quarter worth $3,564,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,905,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,835,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 115,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sprint from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.
Sprint Company Profile
Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.
