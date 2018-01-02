Green Plains (GPRE) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.09

Media stories about Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Green Plains earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.4029852269582 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on Green Plains and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Green Plains ( GPRE ) opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.58, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Green Plains had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 6,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $113,181.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Becker purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $150,660.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 716,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,683.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 157,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,578. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

