GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Given News Impact Score of 0.22

Media headlines about GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GlycoMimetics earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0681474269705 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

GLYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC ) opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $584.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 3.21.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Helen M. Thackray sold 2,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,711.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

