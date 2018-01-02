GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Shares Up -2.8%

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.17. 333,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 423,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price objective on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.33% and a negative net margin of 116.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kagnoff purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,025.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $39,114.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,416.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $92,878 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,020,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 962,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 559,629 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 453,329 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,013,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 349,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,552,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 304,232 shares during the last quarter.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

