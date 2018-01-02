FY2018 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp Inc Increased by FIG Partners (WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WNEB. Compass Point cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB ) opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $333.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.39. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 161.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 122,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 75,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,936,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 75,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

