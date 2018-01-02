FY2018 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. Increased by FIG Partners (QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Research analysts at FIG Partners boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on QCR from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

QCR ( QCRH ) traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.14, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. QCR has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $132,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 142.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at $231,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $44,197.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $45,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,113. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

QCR Holdings, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), Rockford Bank and Trust Company (RB&T), and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services.

