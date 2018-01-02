Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $5,706,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE FBHS) opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,389.25, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

