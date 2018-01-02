First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge US (QCLN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge US (NASDAQ:QCLN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge US earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8462797482797 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge US (NASDAQ:QCLN) traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,656. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge US has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0306 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

