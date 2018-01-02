First Niagara Financial Group (FNFG) vs. Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Head to Head Review

First Niagara Financial Group (NASDAQ: FNFG) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get First Niagara Financial Group alerts:

This table compares First Niagara Financial Group and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niagara Financial Group 14.04% 4.06% 0.47% Sandy Spring Bancorp 24.31% 10.61% 1.12%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Niagara Financial Group and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niagara Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than First Niagara Financial Group.

Dividends

First Niagara Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Niagara Financial Group pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Niagara Financial Group and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niagara Financial Group N/A N/A N/A $0.49 20.78 Sandy Spring Bancorp $221.60 million 4.22 $48.25 million $2.41 16.19

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niagara Financial Group. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Niagara Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats First Niagara Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niagara Financial Group

First Niagara Financial Group Inc. is a bank holding company for First Niagara Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing financial services to individuals and businesses in New York, Western and Eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Western Massachusetts. The Bank is a nationally chartered regional bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses. The Bank operates through two segments: banking and financial services. The banking segment includes all of its retail and commercial banking operations. The financial services segment includes its insurance operations. Its financial services activities consist predominantly of insurance sales. Its financial services activities consist of insurance sales. The Bank provides a range of products and services through its retail consumer, commercial, business services and wealth management operations, including retail banking, cash management, insurance and wealth management products.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment operates through Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation, a subsidiary of the Bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment operates through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank, which provides investment management and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank conducted commercial banking business through 44 community offices and six financial centers located in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington D.C.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niagara Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niagara Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.