First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 284 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE BLK) traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.50. The company had a trading volume of 334,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $82,364.16, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.83 and a 52-week high of $520.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $5.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.58, for a total transaction of $48,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wagner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.10, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,897,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $2,599,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $501.00 price target (up previously from $476.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $489.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

