First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $6.44 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BMV:IEMG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,877,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after acquiring an additional 301,362 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BMV:IEMG) traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,119.09.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9735 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

