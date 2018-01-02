Financial Review: Targa Pipeline Partners (APL) & Its Rivals

Targa Pipeline Partners (NYSE: APL) is one of 48 public companies in the “Oil Related Services and Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Targa Pipeline Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Targa Pipeline Partners alerts:

67.3% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Targa Pipeline Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Pipeline Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Targa Pipeline Partners Competitors 425 2124 2975 118 2.49

As a group, “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Targa Pipeline Partners’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Targa Pipeline Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Targa Pipeline Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Pipeline Partners N/A N/A 30.02 Targa Pipeline Partners Competitors $1.90 billion -$327.68 million -729.58

Targa Pipeline Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Targa Pipeline Partners. Targa Pipeline Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Pipeline Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Pipeline Partners 14.09% 17.87% 9.56% Targa Pipeline Partners Competitors -11.49% -5.07% -3.29%

About Targa Pipeline Partners

Targa Pipeline Partners, L.P. (the Partnership), formerly Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P., was formed by its parent, Targa Resources Corp., to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Partnership is a provider of midstream natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), terminaling and crude oil gathering services in the United States. The Partnership is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil; and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.