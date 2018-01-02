Financial Contrast: Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) and Lifelock (LOCK)

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ: IDXG) and Lifelock (NYSE:LOCK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Lifelock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -6.33% -5.69% -3.06% Lifelock 8.46% 24.53% 10.96%

5.9% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Lifelock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Lifelock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interpace Diagnostics Group and Lifelock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lifelock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 390.20%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Lifelock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Lifelock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $13.09 million 2.09 -$8.33 million $2.99 0.34 Lifelock N/A N/A N/A $0.19 126.26

Lifelock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifelock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lifelock beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc., formerly PDI, Inc., is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management. The Company operates through molecular diagnostics segment. It offers molecular tests, such as PancraGen, which is a pancreatic cyst molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy, and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules risk of malignancy utilizing a gene expression assay. Through its molecular diagnostics business, the Company provides diagnostic options for detecting genetic and other molecular alterations that are associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers, which are focused on early detection of cancer.

About Lifelock

LifeLock, Inc. provides proactive identity theft protection services for consumers and consumer risk management services for enterprises. The Company monitors certain identity-related events, such as new account openings and credit-related applications. It operates in two segments: consumer segment and an enterprise segment. The Company’s LifeLock ecosystem combines data repositories of personally identifiable information and consumer transactions, predictive analytics and a technology platform. It applies predictive analytics to the data in its repositories to provide its members and enterprise customers’ actionable intelligence that helps protect against identity theft and identity fraud. It offers its consumer services on a monthly or annual subscription basis. It provides consumer risk management services, including delivering its on-demand identity risk, identity-authentication and credit information about consumers to its enterprise customers in the daily transaction flows.

