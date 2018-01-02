FIG Partners Weighs in on Hancock Holding’s FY2018 Earnings (HBHC)

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock in a research report issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.44.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBHC. ValuEngine lowered Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Hancock ( HBHC ) traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 632,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,050. Hancock has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $4,230.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $269.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hancock by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Hancock during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hancock during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Hancock by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hancock news, insider Samuel B. Kendricks sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $144,984.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

