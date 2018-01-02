Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.82.
FRT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $1,311,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.81. 292,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,609. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,630.00, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.34.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.63 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.39%.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.
