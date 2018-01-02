Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.82.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $1,311,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,133 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 199.9% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,168,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after buying an additional 778,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,851,000 after buying an additional 417,339 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 87.3% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 546,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,875,000 after buying an additional 254,705 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after buying an additional 140,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.81. 292,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,609. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,630.00, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.63 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/federal-realty-investment-trust-frt-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.