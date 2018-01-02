Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Big Rock Partners Acquisition (BRPAU) Stock Price

Headlines about Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPAU) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Big Rock Partners Acquisition earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8700246733788 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPAU) traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,491. Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company seeks to focus on the senior housing and care industry in the United States.

