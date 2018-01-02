Farmer Brothers (FARM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Farmer Brothers earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 44.5001139067877 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) remained flat at $$32.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 46,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,796. The stock has a market cap of $541.51, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.48. Farmer Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.09 million. Farmer Brothers had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Farmer Brothers will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Farmer Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Farmer Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $681,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Mottern bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $192,590 and sold 40,764 shares worth $1,319,029. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmer Brothers Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company offers private brand and consumer-branded coffee products to small independent restaurants and foodservice operators, and institutional buyers. Its product line includes organic, Direct Trade, Direct Trade Verified Sustainable (DTVS) coffees and other coffees, iced and hot teas, cappuccino, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes.

