F.N.B. (FNB) & The Competition Critical Analysis

F.N.B. (NYSE: FNB) is one of 200 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare F.N.B. to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get F.N.B. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for F.N.B. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 3 7 1 2.82 F.N.B. Competitors 405 3000 2407 76 2.37

F.N.B. presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.63%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.44%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

F.N.B. has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B.’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $880.72 million $170.89 million 17.95 F.N.B. Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 21.32

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. F.N.B. pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 35.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 19.95% 6.81% 0.92% F.N.B. Competitors 20.38% 8.68% 0.92%

Summary

F.N.B. beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans. It operates its Community Banking business through a network of over 290 branches in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia. Its Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of Community Banking. The Company’s Insurance segment operates principally through First National Insurance Agency, LLC (FNIA), which is a subsidiary of the Corporation. Its Consumer Finance segment operates through its subsidiary, Regency Finance Company. It also operates other non-banking subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.