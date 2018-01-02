ExlService (EXLS) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Press coverage about ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ExlService earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.7466882631306 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

ExlService ( EXLS ) traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.35. 152,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ExlService has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2,048.46, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $422,939.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $212,864.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,861,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

