EV Energy Partners (EVEP) & Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Critical Survey

EV Energy Partners (NASDAQ: EVEP) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

EV Energy Partners has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EV Energy Partners and Carrizo Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EV Energy Partners $184.89 million 0.14 -$242.89 million ($5.17) -0.10 Carrizo Oil & Gas $443.59 million 4.23 -$675.47 million $1.55 14.85

EV Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrizo Oil & Gas. EV Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrizo Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of EV Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of EV Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EV Energy Partners and Carrizo Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EV Energy Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50 Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 8 12 0 2.60

EV Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $28.59, indicating a potential upside of 24.19%. Given EV Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EV Energy Partners is more favorable than Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares EV Energy Partners and Carrizo Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EV Energy Partners -118.99% -7.91% -3.64% Carrizo Oil & Gas 16.08% 58.37% 4.45%

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats EV Energy Partners on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EV Energy Partners

EV Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and all of its operations are located in the United States. The Company’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica Shale; the San Juan Basin; Michigan; Central Texas, which includes the Austin Chalk area; the Mid-Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Louisiana; the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana, and the Permian Basin. Its activities are concentrated in the Ohio and West Virginia areas of the Appalachian Basin. Its properties are located in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico and La Plata County in Colorado. It owns Eagle Ford oil and natural gas properties in Karnes County, including Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk reserves. It holds interest in approximately 9,150 acres in Karnes County. Its properties are located in the Antrim Shale reservoir in Otsego and Montmorency counties in northern Michigan.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s proved reserves of 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) were 64% crude oil, 12% natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 24% natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 94% of the wells in Eagle Ford in which it held an interest. As of December 31, 2016, it held an average interest of approximately 85% in these operated wells. As of December 31, 2016, it owned leases covering approximately 309,200 gross (179,179 net) acres in the Eagle Ford, Niobrara, Utica and the Delaware Basin areas.

