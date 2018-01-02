Eros International (EROS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Eros International (NYSE:EROS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eros International earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9586930934422 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EROS shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Eros International in a report on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Eros International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Eros International ( NYSE EROS ) traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 575,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.23, a P/E ratio of 241.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. Eros International has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter. Eros International had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.96%. analysts expect that Eros International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now.

