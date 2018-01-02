Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James Financial cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,746.98, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. SunTrust Banks has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

In other news, Director Kyle P. Legg sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $72,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $240,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STI. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

