EPR Properties (EPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

EPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp set a $80.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of EPR Properties (EPR) opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,822.29, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $77.70.

In related news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 9,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $632,106.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $142,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,775.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 119.2% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

