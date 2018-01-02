Entropic Communications (ENTR) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Entropic Communications (NASDAQ: ENTR) is one of 27 public companies in the “Integrated Circuits” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Entropic Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Entropic Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entropic Communications -10.45% -11.67% -9.68% Entropic Communications Competitors -1.84% -9.61% -2.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entropic Communications and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entropic Communications N/A N/A -17.18 Entropic Communications Competitors $697.41 million $99.19 million 436.38

Entropic Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Entropic Communications. Entropic Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Entropic Communications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entropic Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Entropic Communications Competitors 84 454 1004 60 2.65

As a group, “Integrated Circuits” companies have a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Entropic Communications’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entropic Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Entropic Communications peers beat Entropic Communications on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Entropic Communications Company Profile

Entropic Communications, Inc. (Entropic) is a fabless semiconductor company. Entropic designs, develops and markets semiconductor solutions to enable home entertainment. The Company offers a portfolio of set-top box (STB), Video System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and home connectivity (Connectivity) solutions. Entropic’s Connectivity solutions enable access to broadcast and Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services, as well as deliver and distribute other media content, such as movies, music, games and photos across the home. The Company’s Connectivity solutions include home networking solutions based on the Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) standard, high-speed broadband access solutions and Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor unit (DBS ODU) solutions. Entropic’s STB product portfolio consists of a range of digital STB components and system solutions for the satellite, terrestrial, cable and IPTV markets across the world.

