Entravision Communication (EVC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Entravision Communication ( NYSE:EVC ) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 420,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,334. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.52, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.69. Entravision Communication had a return on equity of 75.49% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Entravision Communication will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 28.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,409,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,579 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 188.8% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 472,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 308,928 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 19.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,806,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 299,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,099,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 215,270 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication in the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation is a media company. The Company reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico across media channels and advertising platforms. The Company operates through three segments: television broadcasting, radio broadcasting and digital media.

