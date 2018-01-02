Energy Focus (EFOI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on Energy Focus and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Focus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Energy Focus and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.55.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI ) traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,499. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Energy Focus worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets.

