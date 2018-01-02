EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index makes up approximately 1.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.62. 2,199,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,509. The firm has a market cap of $40,520.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $136.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.3567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/eisneramper-wealth-management-corporate-benefits-llc-decreases-position-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-index-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.